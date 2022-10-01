U.S. reports third monkeypox death, CDC warns: Monkeypox could cause serious illness

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-02 01:48

Overseas Network, October 1. According to CNN, a new case of monkeypox death was added in Ohio on September 29, bringing the number of monkeypox deaths in the United States to 3. On the same day, the CDC issued a new warning that patients with monkeypox could develop serious illness.

The deceased was an adult male with other health problems besides monkeypox infection. Prior to this, Harris County, Texas, and Los Angeles County, California, respectively, reported deaths of monkeypox patients. Deaths from monkeypox are rare, and infants, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk, the report said.

More than 25,000 monkeypox cases have been reported in the United States, the highest number of cases in the world. Although the daily increase in cases has dropped from the peak in August, cases are still increasing rapidly in some areas.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health alert on September 29, stating that some monkeypox patients developed serious diseases, such as intestinal obstruction, encephalitis, myocarditis, limb necrosis requiring amputation, and significant lesions on the face or reproductive organs. The serious illness described above can occur in any monkeypox patient, especially HIV-infected patients with severe immunosuppression, the alert said. The alert also reminds monkeypox patients to get tested for HIV and have their immune systems checked. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)