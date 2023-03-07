Ubisoft participates in the accelerated restoration of Notre Dame de Paris: strive to reopen next year

The Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France was hit by a fire on April 15, 2019, causing heavy losses.

According to CCTV news reports, on March 6 local time, Notre Dame de Paris held an exhibition to introduce the progress of the restoration work.

Restoration work is being expedited, staff said.Strive to reopen Notre Dame to the public by the end of 2024.

This exhibition introduces the restoration work since the fire broke out in the form of themed films, architectural models, post-disaster rescue objects, videos, photos, etc.

According to the introduction of the public restoration agency of Notre Dame de Paris, the restoration experts and senior craftsmen of various projects such as the main building, wooden structure production, pipe organ and paintings are advancing the work at the same time to speed up the restoration and strive to achieve the goal of opening to the public by the end of 2024. Target.

Lisa Bergnath, Head of the Cultural Coordination and Planning Department of the Public Restoration Agency of Notre Dame de Paris, introduced:When it reopens, Notre Dame de Paris will present an unprecedented appearance to everyone, especially the interior decorations, such as paintings, glass windows and sculptures, etc. The surface of many paintings will be brighter than ever.

It is worth noting that after the accidental fire at Notre Dame de Paris,Ubisoft has announced a €500,000 donation towards the restoration of Notre Dame Cathedral.

At the same time, “Assassin’s Creed: Revolution” was also used as a reference drawing for restoration.

It is reported that during the period of internal development of the work,Ubisoft designers have spent 2 years restoring the original appearance of Notre Dame de Paris in the game, claiming that the degree of restoration can be detailed to every stone of the building.