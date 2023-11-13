Udinese – Davies and Success don’t perform: Balzaretti prepares the shot

Davies and Isaac Success are not performing as they should and for this very reason director Balzaretti is studying the possible market coup

Federico Balzaretti is sure and in these hours he is working incessantly on what could be the new market coup. The Juventus team wants to end this championship in the best possible way. Consequently, in January it may take more than a few operations to refine the squad.

Keinan Davies e Isaac Success they are not performing as they should or as the club hoped and for this very reason they are looking at the striker market. The name that is tempting is an ex and he has shown that he can still say the same thing about him, we are always talking about Luis Muriel. We’ll see if there will be room to start a negotiation in January.

