Udinese – From the sale of Buta to work in the Austrian retreat / The day

Udinese doesn’t stop and continues the work in the Austrian retreat. Don’t miss all the updates on the sale of Leonardo Buta

Udinese continues to work in Bad Kleinkirchheim. after the first session yesterday afternoon, today we took to the field for a very heavy double workout which places the first important loads on the players’ legs. They must be reported full-time returns of the three players involved with their respective national teams: Lazar Samardizc, Jaka Bijol and Sandi Lovric. All three will be fundamental for the team and consequently they will have to get to work right away to make up for the week in less preparation than their teammates. A very important absence should also be noted. Simone Pafundi won’t arrive in Austria as after the Under 20 World Cup he hasn’t been called up for these two weeks of work. We’ll see if over the next few days he will be able to join the group.

Today is also a very important day for the outgoing market. Just in these hours it was made official loan assignment temporary for a season of a player who has shown himself too little in black and white. We are talking about the full-back Leonardo Buta. Arrived from Braga during the past summer transfer market session, he was forced to take several months off due to a very serious tibia injury. Since his return he has only been on the pitch for 14 minutes. The assignment to Gil Vicente it will allow him to put important minutes of play into the legs in a level league like the Portuguese Liga.

Inbound

—

On the entry market, however, there is flat calm. The central defender is on standby until the sale of Rodrigo Becao is completed. It should only be reported Ethan Ampadu’s farewell, who cannot be a Udinese player given that he will sign with Leeds in the next few hours. We will see how the management will move even in this situation. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Walace sees Brazil

July 18, 2023 (change July 18, 2023 | 19:01)

