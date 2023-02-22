The bianconeri met today to better prepare for Sunday’s match at 6pm against Spezia. Here are the latest

After the defeat against Inter, Udinese is immediately called for redemption and the calendar offers another delicate challenge. He arrives at the Dacia Arena the Spice, fresh from the home defeat against Allegri’s bianconeri, who has meddled the Ligurians even more in the hot spot of the standings. A difficult opponent to meet at the moment for the bianconeri, struck down by the injuries and in a period of little athletic freshness. Sassuolo runs and seems to have returned to last season. An important performance will therefore be needed to get the three points back. In the meantime, here’s the latest from Bruseschi.

With the serious injury of Ebos and the disqualification of Bijol, Sottil is trying to recover nehuen perez for the match against Spezia. The Albiceleste centre-back, who missed the away match in Milan due to a nuisance, could therefore return in time for the match against the eagles. Today for him training in a group, an excellent signal in view of Sunday. In that case, therefore, no module change, with the defensive trio which would be composed of Perez, Becao e Masina.

The new idea in attack — In the coach’s head there is also a new idea that concerns a real revolution of the formation: the double attacking midfielder. Given the difficulty in putting the ball on goal, try to propose two quality players behind Beto it could be a great solution. In this first experiment the holders should be Roberto Pereyra e Florian Thauvin. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. A real defensive emergency starts: that’s who will be out << See also Affected by the new crown epidemic, the number of new anorexic minors in Japan increases by 60% | new crown pneumonia

February 22, 2023 (change February 22, 2023 | 20:08)

