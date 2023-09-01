Udinese market / Simone Pafundi renews, but now the field has to speak

The Friuli Venezia Giulia team has renewed the contract of one of the most important players. Simone Pafundi will remain with black and white

Simone Pafundi he is one of the most important footballers of all Italian youth and luckily for him he will also continue to be one of Udinese’s midfielders. The Friulian team he renewed his contract and will try in every way to enhance it starting directly from this season. The extension was until 2026. The Friuli Venezia Giulia team therefore continues its green line and the search for renewal at all costs in this operation is undoubtedly a tangible demonstration. But now the time has come for the 2006 class to be used on the field continuously and to have the opportunity to show everyone his skills. We really expect a lot from a player with these characteristics. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss out on all the latest on the incoming market. Here are the last three names <<

September 1 – 08:52

