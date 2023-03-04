The former Juventus player is ready to return to the pitch after being released this summer. The club reflects on his engagement

Udinese continue to work in view of the next championship matches. To date, the challenge is really very close and the next championship match can be the spark to return to full loot. On the other side of the field there will be an Atalanta with a great desire for redemption and they will certainly want to try to win in order to continue dreaming of a Champions League placement that seemed impossible until a few weeks ago. Now Saturday’s match is also a crossroads for the Friulian team. Meanwhile, a former Juventus player is close to returning to the field.

Marvin Zeegelaar e returned to Udine, and for now he is training with Sottil’s team. The Dutch defender, currently free, is on trial for a few days in Udine and the owners are considering whether to hire him to give the Piedmontese coach an alternative on the left after the serious knee injury Eboss. Zeegelaar has been without a team since June, when his contract with Udinese expired where he had joined twice from Watford.

A chance for Marvin — It is a footballer born in 1990 and considered a real one jolly from a tactical point of view. He is a left winger, able to play in three roles: full-back, midfielder and attacker. He is a running footballer, good in one-on-one and in attack. In recent years he has also improved a lot in defense. He would be perfect to replace Eboss We will see what the company will be in the coming days. Quickly changing the subject, don't miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here's who will replace Ehizibue

