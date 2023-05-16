Udinese – Pozzo holds on to Samardzic: the black and white day

The owner of the Juventus club holds on to one of his best players, Lazar Samardzic. Here is the point on the black and white day

Another day in the black and white world ends. Andrea Sottil’s boys they have resumed their work in view of the next championship meetings. A very important match against Maurizio Sarri’s biancocelesti is scheduled. The main topic of the day, however, is the market. This morning the Juventus fans woke up with a bombshell: “Lazar Samardzic very close to Napoli by Aurelio De Laurentiis”. The amount of the negotiation was around fifteen million euros plus bonuses and it really seemed that everything was done, until the president Franco Soldati spoke.

We’re talking about one of the most important men within the team, he immediately clarified the position of the Serbian footballer. To date Lazar Samardzic is really very difficult to start to a new club. The bianconeri are betting strongly on him also in view of next season and a monstrous offer is needed for a potential farewell. The first alarm of a market session that promises to be very long is officially back. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship match. Here are the words of central defender Nehuen Perez <<

May 16, 2023 (change May 16, 2023 | 19:01)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

