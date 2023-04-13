Udinese continues to work in view of the next championship matches. We’re talking about a club that has a great desire to make a difference and above all wants to get back to winning ways after the international break cut short the progress made against Empoli and against Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri.

The match against la Roma at José Mourinho is upon us and a large part of this season finale will be played on Sunday evening. Don’t miss all the latest in view of the next championship matches. Here you are all the news collected with the press review <<