Udinese – Sottil speaks in the conference: “The starting eleven will be forced”

Coach Andrea Sottil speaks on the eve of the last match of this championship. Here are all of his statements about an important match

The Juventus coach had his say on the eve of the last championship match. Let’s not waste any more time and let’s go immediately to listen to the coach’s statements Andrea Subtil.

An opinion on the first season in the top flight of Italian football?

Which formation will take the field?

An opinion on the opponents?

The thought on the 100 appearances of Tucu Pereyra?

June 3, 2023 (change June 3, 2023 | 1:58 pm)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

