Home » Udinese transfer market – Perez to Atletico Madrid? Not for this year / The point
World

Udinese transfer market – Perez to Atletico Madrid? Not for this year / The point

by admin
Udinese transfer market – Perez to Atletico Madrid? Not for this year / The point

The Juventus player will not go to Atletico, at least for this season. Here is the point on the Argentine central defender and his future

Nehuen Perez at Atletico Madrid? The definitive answer for the 23/24 season is a flat No, but we cannot say the same for the future. In the agreement that brought the Argentine footballer to Udine there is also an important buy-back clause for the club from the Spanish capital. To date it has not been exercised, but this will not cease this summer and indeed will be available for another two consecutive years. But every year the price will go up. If this year to buy back Perez they served ten million, over the next two seasons, first 12.5 and finally 15 will be needed. Now the ball passes to the player who, if he continues to play in this way, will surely be an Atletico player over the next few seasons. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here is Pereyra’s new possible destination

July 3 – 12:31

© breaking latest news

See also  The latest blogger who broke the news of the sudden death of a 25-year-old auditor: received a letter from a lawyer at station B | Duowei News | Economics - Duowei News Network

You may also like

Sila Lua and Xenia selected for the She...

Attack on the Home of Paris Suburb Mayor...

arrests for fixing basketball matches in Serbia |...

Born, we have plans to react to accident...

Puma and Palermo together again: multi-year partnership

Germany, the advance of the ultra-right: in Raguhn-Jessnitz...

Remembering Engineer Arturo Woodman: Former President of the...

MONDO: Ziljkić is not going to Partizan, he...

Collapse at airports in Europe | Info

“Etna my muse forever”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy