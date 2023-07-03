Udinese transfer market – Perez to Atletico Madrid? Not for this year / The point

The Juventus player will not go to Atletico, at least for this season. Here is the point on the Argentine central defender and his future

Nehuen Perez at Atletico Madrid? The definitive answer for the 23/24 season is a flat No, but we cannot say the same for the future. In the agreement that brought the Argentine footballer to Udine there is also an important buy-back clause for the club from the Spanish capital. To date it has not been exercised, but this will not cease this summer and indeed will be available for another two consecutive years. But every year the price will go up. If this year to buy back Perez they served ten million, over the next two seasons, first 12.5 and finally 15 will be needed. Now the ball passes to the player who, if he continues to play in this way, will surely be an Atletico player over the next few seasons. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Here is Pereyra’s new possible destination

