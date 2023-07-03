König fought under pills in England. He was close to a bad accident

Rough caroms and serious injuries. Oliver König, the only Czech participant in the World Superbike Championship, has had some exciting moments in England’s Donington Park. He also crashed on Saturday and finished the race in 18th place. A day later, he improved his position by one place. “I’m glad I endured everything. I feel as if a truck ran over me,” reported the Czech rider, who is already waiting for the most important races of the season in Most at the end of the month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

