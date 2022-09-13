Home World UK, protests over the arrests of anti-monarchists: “Damage to democracy”
UK, protests over the arrests of anti-monarchists: "Damage to democracy"

UK, protests over the arrests of anti-monarchists: "Damage to democracy"

EDINBURGH – Is it possible to protest peacefully against the monarchy in the United Kingdom? In these days of collective mourning due to the queen’s death Elizabeth II, apparently not. Or at least you risk arrest. An “increasingly undemocratic” trend, according to republicans, which has also alarmed several commentators, including the famous journalist Piers Morgan. The cases are also varied, and quite worrying.

