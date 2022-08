SLOVIANSK – It thunders, but it is not thunder. Children, are you afraid of the Russians? “Yup”. And why don’t you go away? Because they have already fled once and then returned, because there are cows to look after and because “this is our home”. Public house almost in the woods, dilapidated and peeling off her own, but still home. There are many reasons to stay, even in a town two kilometers from the front like Mykolaivka.