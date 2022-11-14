Do you want to help sink the Russian fleet? Just subscribe to the latest fundraiser launched by United24 to finance the construction of one hundred explosive naval drones, such as to guarantee Ukraine the dominion of the Black Sea. Never had a war crowdfunding of this kind been seen: a worldwide campaign wanted by presidente Zelensky with the aim of overthrowing the superiority of the Moscow Navy and freeing the routes that supply half the world with cereals from Odessa.

