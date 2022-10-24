7:46

Kiev, no talks with Russia, will be isolated

There will be no negotiations with Russia, which will surely end up being isolated: the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “Russia’s dirty blackmail seems very primitive. A dirty manipulation involving the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a dirty intimidation involving the Kakhovska power plant, a dirty terrorist attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, as well as a dirty war against the civilian population and terror between defeats on the battlefield … A dirty state named Russia with rather primitive foundations, ”Yermak stressed.

According to the senior official, “everyone has long since stopped being afraid of Russia, because they are weak cowards who dream of negotiations to stop their collapse”. And then: “The whole world is seeing it. There will be no negotiations. And all that is dirty will remain with the Russian Federation, which will surely end up being isolated ».