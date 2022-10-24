Moscow continues its offensive on Ukraine, on both military and economic sides. Kiev asks the UN and the IAEA to verify the alleged preparation of a “dirty” bomb. The new foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, reassures the EU (“point of reference for Italy”) and announces collaboration for peace in Ukraine
Kiev, no talks with Russia, will be isolated
There will be no negotiations with Russia, which will surely end up being isolated: the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said on Telegram, as reported by Ukrinform. “Russia’s dirty blackmail seems very primitive. A dirty manipulation involving the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a dirty intimidation involving the Kakhovska power plant, a dirty terrorist attack on Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, as well as a dirty war against the civilian population and terror between defeats on the battlefield … A dirty state named Russia with rather primitive foundations, ”Yermak stressed.
According to the senior official, “everyone has long since stopped being afraid of Russia, because they are weak cowards who dream of negotiations to stop their collapse”. And then: “The whole world is seeing it. There will be no negotiations. And all that is dirty will remain with the Russian Federation, which will surely end up being isolated ».
Kiev, UN and Aiea verify alleged dirty bomb preparation
Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov invited observers from the United Nations and the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit the country following recent Russian allegations that Kiev is preparing a “dirty bomb”.
“The idea of a ‘dirty bomb’ disgusts us. Therefore, we invite the UN and IAEA missions to visit Ukraine “, wrote Reznikov on Twitter, adding that” the world must respond to Russian nuclear blackmail. We ask for adherence to paragraph 4 of the Budapest Memorandum “, he added, referring to the request to join the UN Security Council to receive help in the face of nuclear threats,” provocations “, he defined, which” they are reason enough to take strict preventive measures ».
“The lies about a ‘dirty bomb’ that Ukraine is preparing to use are part of the usual Kremlin tactics, in which Russian criminals try to preemptively blame the victim of the attack for their own crime,” said the minister. .
Call Tajani-Borrell: working for peace in Ukraine
«Phone call between Minister Antonio Tajani and EU High Representative Josep Borrell. The EU is a fundamental point of reference for Italy. At work together to face global challenges and for a just peace in Ukraine ». This was announced by the Foreign Ministry on Twitter.