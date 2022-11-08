7:08

“Ukrainian troops advance, pushing the enemy back to the east and south”: Ukrainian President Volodymyr said it Zelensky in a video speech to the nation, reported by Ukrinform. On the occasion, Zelensky also made it known that he had congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on the phone for the electoral victory of his party in Israel. “We discussed the main aspects of relations between our states. – he said – I think it is clear to everyone what Ukraine emphasizes and what emphasis on security Israel places. I believe we can significantly strengthen our states, especially since the threats that affect us are interrelated ”.

“Today – continued Zelensky – the occupiers have hit more than 50 settlements in our country. Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson region, Mykolaiv region, Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovs region ,. Missiles, aviation, Mlrs. We respond everywhere. We have the necessary results: another Russian plane was shot down. We have also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defense ”. “Russian terrorism” “has only led the world to respond with new aid toUkraine. We will do everything we can to ensure that as many countries as possible join this help, ”he said again.