Zelensky, “in Kherson Russia guilty of war crimes”

“In the Kherson region the Russian army has left behind the same atrocities committed in other regions of our country where it was able to enter.” Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech on night video, adding that “we will find and bring to justice every murderer. No doubt. The Ukrainian president said investigators discovered more than 400 war crimes in areas of Kherson abandoned by Russian forces as they retreated and that they found the bodies of civilians and soldiers. For his part, Moscow denies that his troops intentionally target civilians. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have imposed a night curfew and restricted travel in and out of Kherson.