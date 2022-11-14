Waiting for the meeting at the G20 in Bali between US President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. United States pressing on Ukraine to start negotiations with Russia. But Kiev is resisting for now: “First the liberation of the Donbass”. President Zelensky reports that ‘400 Russian war crimes’ have been discovered in Kherson. In flight fighter from Belarus. A missile attack was launched by the Russians against the industrial district of Kharkiv. In the night air alert in Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Kharkov and Cherkasy and Ukrainian rockets over Donetsk
Zelensky, “in Kherson Russia guilty of war crimes”
“In the Kherson region the Russian army has left behind the same atrocities committed in other regions of our country where it was able to enter.” Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech on night video, adding that “we will find and bring to justice every murderer. No doubt. The Ukrainian president said investigators discovered more than 400 war crimes in areas of Kherson abandoned by Russian forces as they retreated and that they found the bodies of civilians and soldiers. For his part, Moscow denies that his troops intentionally target civilians. Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have imposed a night curfew and restricted travel in and out of Kherson.
Pro-Russian, Ukrainian attacks during the night in Donetsk
Ukrainian troops fired four rockets at Ilovaisk and six missiles at Torez in Donetsk, using the US-made Himars multiple rocket launcher, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said Monday, Tass reported. According to the mission, at 4:45 am Moscow time, Ukrainian troops opened fire on Ilovaisk from the Memrik settlement using the rocket launcher. At the same time, six rockets were fired at Torez by Memrik, adds Tass.
Air alarm in seven regions of Ukraine
An air alert was declared for this night in seven regions of Ukraine. This was stated by Tass, citing official sources. According to the source, the air alert was declared in the Ukrainian regions of Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolaev, Odessa, Poltava, Kharkov and Cherkasy.