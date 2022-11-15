One hundred missiles in one day, with a wave of attacks never seen before since the invasion began. The Kremlin has unleashed a showdown to show that its power remains devastating. The entire Ukrainian territory, from the Polish border to the Dnipro River, has been targeted by cruise ships. Witnessing that in the Russian arsenals there remains an enormous quantity of bombs ready to sow death and terror.
