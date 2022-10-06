The Italian Eurofighters engaged in Air Policing activities in Poland, they made an immediate take-off last night to intercept 4 Russian fighters which had affected the Polish and Swedish airspace, before being forced to re-enter the Kaliningrad airspace.

New decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin with which formally enters the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia in the list of federal properties of Russia, after Moscow had already annexed the region where the plant is located. Green light from the ambassadors of the European Union to the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which will have to be formally approved of the capitals, and which includes the ceiling on the price of Russian oil imported also from third countries. Meanwhile, Eni confirms that gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy via Austria have resumed. And the Ukrainian counter-offensive proceeds with determination and reconquers territories that it had lost: it breaks through to the South and advances towards the East.

A new “torture chamber” it was discovered in Pisky-Radkivski, a village in the Kharkiv region on the right bank of the Oskil River, by the Ukrainian police in the town which has recently returned to Kiev after the withdrawal of troops from Moscow. “A mini Auschwitz”, denounced the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. A few hours later news of another discovery arrives: a mass burial of civilians in Lyman, with over 50 graves.

Thus the Ukrainian Defense Minister with a video boasts of NATO weapons between artillery and devastating tanks

Update hour by hour

00.01 – Zelensky: three settlements in the Kherson region freed

The Ukrainian armed forces today liberated three settlements in the Kherson region: Novovoskresenske, Novogrigorivka and Petropavlivka. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message.

