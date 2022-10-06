Home World Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today 6 October.
World

Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today 6 October.

by admin
Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today 6 October.

The Italian Eurofighters engaged in Air Policing activities in Poland, they made an immediate take-off last night to intercept 4 Russian fighters which had affected the Polish and Swedish airspace, before being forced to re-enter the Kaliningrad airspace.
New decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin with which formally enters the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia in the list of federal properties of Russia, after Moscow had already annexed the region where the plant is located. Green light from the ambassadors of the European Union to the eighth package of sanctions against Russia, which will have to be formally approved of the capitals, and which includes the ceiling on the price of Russian oil imported also from third countries. Meanwhile, Eni confirms that gas supplies from Gazprom to Italy via Austria have resumed. And the Ukrainian counter-offensive proceeds with determination and reconquers territories that it had lost: it breaks through to the South and advances towards the East.
A new “torture chamber” it was discovered in Pisky-Radkivski, a village in the Kharkiv region on the right bank of the Oskil River, by the Ukrainian police in the town which has recently returned to Kiev after the withdrawal of troops from Moscow. “A mini Auschwitz”, denounced the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. A few hours later news of another discovery arrives: a mass burial of civilians in Lyman, with over 50 graves.

Thus the Ukrainian Defense Minister with a video boasts of NATO weapons between artillery and devastating tanks

news/guerra_russiaucraina_caccia_italiani_intercettano_jet_russi_nello_spazio_nato_tra_svezia_e_polonia-10475946/&el=player_ex_10414606″>

– “I have a lot of tattoos, can I go to war?”: The hotline that helps the Russians who do not want to leave for the front
– Gold teeth taken from corpses: new evidence of the horrors of the Russians
– Putin signs the annexations: “We will take everything back”
– New York Times: Kiev is behind the murder of Dugin’s daughter
Update hour by hour

00.01 – Zelensky: three settlements in the Kherson region freed
The Ukrainian armed forces today liberated three settlements in the Kherson region: Novovoskresenske, Novogrigorivka and Petropavlivka. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message.

See also  More precipitation and cold air in southwest my country will affect northern China

Yesterday’s news and insights

You may also like

“Ex-boyfriend list”: here is the TripAdvisor where you...

Iran, Nika’s martyrdom: autopsy reveals that the sixteen-year-old...

North Korea: launch of two ballistice missiles towards...

The pound has crashed again!Truss insists tax cuts...

North Korea launched a new ballistic missile towards...

Pope’s public reception: Know yourself and prevent the...

Italian fighters intercept Russian jets in the skies...

Usa, the double life (and double standards) of...

Iran, the protest of the students: “Enough with...

New York Times: Kiev is behind the murder...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy