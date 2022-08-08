It is the 167 day of the war in Ukraine. The tensions between Russia and the US endanger the only agreement still in force between the two powers for the control of nuclear weapons. Moscow has in fact “temporarily” suspended American inspections of its sites under the New Start treaty, stating that Washington is hindering Russian inspections in the United States. A new alarm bell in addition to the one related to the nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, controlled by the Russians.

Meanwhile, “Russia is burning the excess gas it does not export to European countries,” according to NASA satellite images. This was reported by various international media that also relaunch an image of the Finnish television Yle. In particular, the flames would have been reported in the Portovaya compressor station, owned by Gazprom, starting from mid-June, that is, from the moment in which deliveries of Nord Stream 1 were limited.

The US has decided on a new package of military aid for Kiev worth one billion dollars.

In the meantime, both the Ukrainian and the Russian sides return to affirm that for the moment there is no prospect of a return to the negotiating table, much less a summit meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. And Putin himself announces that he will not participate in the UN General Assembly, not even via video link.

Analysis – A European Ukraine, Putin’s real fear

L’Editoriale – If Europe gives up governing the war between the US, Russia and China

The direct

00.01 – The UN increases its aid appeal to 4.3 billion dollars

The UN increases its appeal for humanitarian aid to Ukraine, estimating the need at 4.3 billion dollars between March and the end of the year. “Financial needs have gone from 2.25 billion (estimated in April) to 4.3 billion,” explained the spokesman for the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Stephane Dujarric. The April appeal for donations covered the period from March to August, but was extended until the end of the year “due to the worsening of the situation” and the imminent arrival of cold weather, he added.

Yesterday’s news and insights