Ukraine-Russia war April 12 live news | "NATO forces on the ground in Ukraine": the data in the secret files of the Pentagon;

Ukraine-Russia war April 12 live news | “NATO forces on the ground in Ukraine”: the data in the secret files of the Pentagon;

(Viviana Mazza) Il United Kingdom is one of the countries that sent special forces active inside Ukraineaccording to one of the classified online Pentagon documents seen by the BBC.

It is confirmation of something that has been suggested several times in the past and was considered probable, but their presence is indicated in black and white it will probably be used by Moscow to claim – as he has done in recent months – not to find himself fighting not only against Ukraine but also against NATO.

The document, which bears the date of March 23, indicates that the United Kingdom would have the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine (50)followed by the Latvia (17), from France (15), give him United States (14) e from Holland (1).

It does not specify where these units would be located, nor what operations they are involved in. Without referring to particular documents, the British Ministry of Defense with a tweet called on Tuesday for caution, declaring that the information contained in the leaks would be “seriously inaccurate”, even if the Pentagon confirmed the authenticity of the files.

