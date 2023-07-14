Home » Ukrainian Drone Crashes in Russia’s Atomic City, Causes Partial Damage
World

Ukrainian Drone Crashes in Russia’s Atomic City, Causes Partial Damage

by admin

Explosion sounded from Russia’s “Atomic City”! Local officials confirm Ukrainian drone down

In the early hours of the 14th, a Ukrainian drone crashed in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia, according to reports from the Tass news agency, citing the governor of the Russian Kursk region, Starovoit.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries. “The fall of the drone and the subsequent explosion did not cause damage to critical facilities,” assured Starovoit. However, a building in the vicinity was partially damaged.

Prior to this confirmation, social media reports were circulating about a suspected drone attack on Kurchatov. According to “Russia Today” TV station (RT), there were mentions of man-machine parts scattered across the city.

Kurchatov, often referred to as Russia’s “atomic city,” is in close proximity to the Kursk nuclear power plant, just 4 kilometers away. Additionally, the headquarters of Energotex, a Russian company specializing in nuclear reactor equipment, is also located in Kurchatov. These factors amplify concerns regarding the security of vital installations in the region.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which shares a border with Ukraine, has experienced such incidents. Drones have targeted the region multiple times since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis.

Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian drone and its potential intentions. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the vulnerable nature of critical infrastructure in the face of emerging technological threats.

[Image source: Screenshot of RIA Novosti report]

Original title: Explosion sounded from Russia’s “Atomic City”! Local officials: Ukrainian drone down

You may also like

The “war” of archaeological finds between Italy and...

Sweden, after the Koran it will now be...

Here is the first photo of Prigozhin after...

Rome, official Kristensen: ‘Proud to join this club’

Norwegian Citizen Expelled from Colombia After Assaulting Airport...

Low Festival shares the schedules of this edition

New funky stage at the Fresh Wave festival...

Diet of Novak Djokovic | Magazine

the report of the afternoon session

Stalker runs over a carabiniere, his colleague shoots...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy