Ukrainian Drone Crashes in Russia’s Atomic City, Causes Partial Damage

Explosion sounded from Russia’s “Atomic City”! Local officials confirm Ukrainian drone down

In the early hours of the 14th, a Ukrainian drone crashed in the city of Kurchatov, Kursk region, Russia, according to reports from the Tass news agency, citing the governor of the Russian Kursk region, Starovoit.

Fortunately, the incident did not result in any injuries. “The fall of the drone and the subsequent explosion did not cause damage to critical facilities,” assured Starovoit. However, a building in the vicinity was partially damaged.

Prior to this confirmation, social media reports were circulating about a suspected drone attack on Kurchatov. According to “Russia Today” TV station (RT), there were mentions of man-machine parts scattered across the city.

Kurchatov, often referred to as Russia’s “atomic city,” is in close proximity to the Kursk nuclear power plant, just 4 kilometers away. Additionally, the headquarters of Energotex, a Russian company specializing in nuclear reactor equipment, is also located in Kurchatov. These factors amplify concerns regarding the security of vital installations in the region.

Furthermore, this is not the first time that Russia’s Kursk Oblast, which shares a border with Ukraine, has experienced such incidents. Drones have targeted the region multiple times since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis.

Authorities are likely to conduct a thorough investigation into the downing of the Ukrainian drone and its potential intentions. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, as well as the vulnerable nature of critical infrastructure in the face of emerging technological threats.

[Image source: Screenshot of RIA Novosti report]

Original title: Explosion sounded from Russia’s “Atomic City”! Local officials: Ukrainian drone down