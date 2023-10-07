UN Urges Iran to Release Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi

UN Asks Iran to Release Nobel Peace Prize Winner Narges Mohammadi

MEXICO CITY – The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on Iran to release human rights defender Narges Mohammadi, who was convicted in January 2022 and sentenced to eight years in prison and 70 lashes. The UN Commissioner stated, “Narges Mohammadi’s case is emblematic of the enormous risks women take to defend the rights of all Iranians. We call for her release and that of all human rights defenders imprisoned in Iran.”

The announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Narges Mohammadi “distinguishes the courage and determination of women in Iran, who are a source of inspiration for the entire world,” according to Elizabeth Throssell, spokesperson for the High Commissioner. Throssell further added, “We have seen their bravery and determination in the face of reprisals, intimidation, violence, and arrests.”

The family of the Nobel Peace Prize winner expressed that her imprisonment represents “a historic and important moment for the fight for freedom in Iran.” They dedicated the award to all Iranians, especially Iranian women and girls who have inspired the world with their bravery and fight for freedom and equality.

Director of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen, urged Iranian authorities to release Mohammadi so she can be present to receive the honor. Reiss-Andersen stated, “If the Iranian authorities make the right decision, they will release her. So she can be present to receive this honor, which is what we mainly hope for.”

Ukrainian lawyer and human rights defender Oleksandra Matviichuk, who won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, praised the decision to award Narges Mohammadi for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran. Matviichuk emphasized the interconnectivity of the world and highlighted the ongoing fight for freedom in Iran, stating that the future depends on its success.

The call for the release of Narges Mohammadi continues to gain international attention and support, with human rights activists and organizations advocating for her freedom.

