Most French unions have agreed to meet with Prime Minister Elisabeth Bourne next week, although the government has said it has no intention of changing its position on pension reform.

This is the first time that unions have been invited to a meeting with the government, according to AFP.

Macron said yesterday that the “dialogue continues” with unions opposed to the reforms.

The changes have not been implemented, pending the decision of the Constitutional Council on April 14.

The Prime Minister made the call on Wednesday. The government announced that it will not give in, but that it is ready to talk with the unions on other topics.

Laurent Berger, head of the CFDT union, said earlier that he would attend the April 5 meeting and would repeat his request for the bill to be suspended.

“The unions will not discuss other topics. I will say that the reform is a dead end,” Berger said, adding that withdrawing the reform is the only way to peace.

Meanwhile, unions have called for a new day of strikes and protests on April 6.

