Hello everyone, I am Fuyao, welcome to explore unsolved mysteries with me.

In February 2023, a horrific crime occurred in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Hong Kong socialite Cai Tianfeng lost contact on February 21. On February 24, based on clues, the police arrested several suspects, mainly members of the victim’s ex-husband’s family. Police found human remains and some of the victims’ property and documents at the crime scene. However, parts of the body and head of the deceased have not yet been found. According to Hong Kong media reports, Cai Tianfeng’s friend singer Zhou Yingjie (now known as Qing Xisong) went to visit Cai’s mother after Cai Tianfeng was killed. Cai’s mother cried, saying that her daughter entrusted her with a dream, “I said that I was in a place where there were many dogs barking and monkeys, and it was in ‘Tai Po’. Cai’s mother had never been to Tai Po, but she dreamed about it. Later, she also talked to the police. Said, the place where the police found the person (Tai Po), I got goosebumps all over my body when I heard it, but it is true.” It is said that the police did find some of Cai Tianfeng’s remains based on Cai’s mother’s clues.

The case is still under investigation, so it is not easy for us to draw any conclusions. However, to solve a case through a dream, or to provide clues to a nonsensical case through a dream, similar cases have happened in ancient and modern China and abroad. Our Unsolved Mysteries has a video about solving crimes through dreams. You can turn to the front and review again. I also left a link on the message board below, you can click to view. It’s true: If you want people not to know, you have to do nothing yourself. If you have similar real stories, you can also leave a message to us.

Today we continue to talk about the unsolved mysteries of dreams. Speaking of dreams, they are not only strange and mysterious, but there is a type of dream that can be said to be almost related to the divinity of human beings. This is the famous “Dream Divination”, or “Dream Prophecy”. If it is said that through dreaming to solve the case, it means that the dream can trace back what happened in the past and show the past time situation; then, the prophecy in the dream is to predict future events and travel through time and space to reach the future world.

dream account for the rise and fall of the country

In ancient China, the understanding of dreams was also very rich and varied. Among them, dream divination is a predictive method of dreams, through the interpretation of dreams, it is possible to predict what will happen in the future.

There is a famous history book “Guoyu” in the Spring and Autumn Period of ancient China, which records a very famous story:

During the Spring and Autumn Period, there was a vassal state called Guo (guó state). The king of the Guo State is called Guo Gong. He once dreamed that in the ancestral temple, there was a god with a human face, white hair, and a pair of tiger claws, standing on the west eaves with a golden axe (yuè). Guo Gong was frightened and wanted to run away immediately. The man of God calmly said, “Don’t run away! The Emperor of Heaven has an order: ‘Send Jin people to enter your gate.'” Duke Guo hurried back and knelt down and kowtowed in thanks.

After Guo Gong woke up, he immediately summoned Shi Ju (yín), who can occupy dreams, to see what the result was. After carefully understanding the dream situation, Shi Jue said: “According to the image of the gods described by the monarch, he is the god in charge of autumn in the West. God’s will, misfortune and good fortune, each is carried out by the appearance of the image of its main god.”

When Guo Gong heard it, did this god bring punishment and bad luck? My majestic monarch has kowtowed to this god in a dream, it should be a good thing, how could a good thing turn into a bad thing? Therefore, Duke Guo ordered Shi Ju to be imprisoned, and ordered the people of the country to celebrate his dream.

I don’t want to, after six years, Guo State was destroyed by Jin State, which is in line with Guo Gong’s dream. The result of Shi Luzhan’s dream is accurate.

In ancient China, books such as “Zhou Gong Interpretation of Dreams” and “Meng Lin Xuan Jie” were summaries of Chinese ancient people’s dream culture, and also derived the mysterious skills of dream divination. The cultural essence accumulated by theological culture also has certain regularities and principles. Why they can produce the effect of prophecy is really worthy of our serious thinking and research.

However, with the changes of the times, human culture has also undergone tremendous changes, and people’s interpretation and research on dreams have also changed accordingly.

Jung interprets dreams

There is a master of psychology, many people may have heard his name, his name is: Carl Gustav Jung (Carl Gustav Jung), he is also a master of dreams. Jung was born in Switzerland. In 1900, Jung became interested in the book “The Interpretation of Dreams” written by the Austrian psychologist and dream master Sigmund Freud. Therefore, Jung joined Freud’s academic team for research and began to do long-term research on “dreams”. However, after more than ten years of cooperation, Jung deeply felt that Freud’s academic theory had huge limitations, and could not even explain the psychological phenomena characteristic of mysterious culture and theology, so in 1913 he made up his mind to break away from Freud’s spirit Analytical study of psychology. After years of research accumulation, Jung gradually opened up his own school of psychology, called: psychoanalysis, or called: Jung psychology.

Jung claimed that he had interpreted 80,000 dreams. His theory of dream culture has solid and reliable research evidence, and he emphasized that dreams are not a disguise and deception of the human mind, but a super masterpiece written in a special language.

Jung recorded such a case in his book “Modern Man in Search of the Soul”: When Jung was in Zurich, he met a colleague. He was slightly older than Jung, and the two met frequently, and every time they met, he would greet him with dream interpretation as a pleasure.

One day, meeting him on the street, he shouted from afar, “How are you doing? Are you still interpreting dreams? By the way, I had another stupid dream. Does this have any meaning, too?”

So what are his dreams like? He continued, “I’m climbing a high mountain. The slopes are steep and snow-covered. I’m taking steps toward the top—the weather is clear and wonderful. As I go higher, I feel more and more inside.” It was getting better and better. I thought to myself: “It would be great if I could keep climbing like this!” When I climbed to the top of the mountain, I felt extremely happy and joyful. I continued to go high in the air. Then I awoke in utter bliss.”

After he finished talking about this dream, Jung quickly interpreted it and said: “My respected sir, I know you can’t give up climbing, but I beg you not to go climbing alone in the future. When you go again, you must take two people with you. Guides, you must swear on your honor that you will follow their lead.” Jung smelled danger from this dream.

However, Jung’s colleagues disagreed. “You are hopeless!” he said with a big laugh. The two said goodbye.

Two months later, Jung’s premonition came true for the first time. This colleague encountered an avalanche while climbing alone and was almost buried alive, but a patrol soldier happened to pass by and dug him out.

Three months later, he climbed with a younger friend, this time without a guide. A climber standing at a low place at the time witnessed that Jung’s colleague stepped on the ground when climbing down the rock wall. His friend was waiting for him below, and he fell right on top of his friend, and the two of them fell off the cliff together, and were smashed to pieces.

Jung was deeply moved by this case of dream interpretation. He wrote: “No matter how much skepticism and criticism I have received, I have never seen dreams as dispensable things. Although dreams often seem to have no meaning, this is obviously because we lack the sensitivity and wisdom to read. Dreams give secret information about the inner world.”

Jung’s analysis of this case of dream interpretation is very close to the effect of “dream divination”, and the analysis is made under the framework of modern psychology. This is really worth our aftertaste.

Later facts showed that Jungian psychology research broke through the confinement of general psychological cognition. He conducted targeted and systematic research on oriental mysterious culture, extensively dabbled in Chinese Taoist classics such as “Taiyi Jinhua Tenet” and “Book of Changes”, as well as Zen Buddhism, Tibetan Buddhist classics, and Western alchemy, making Western The cultural theory of psychological dream interpretation has achieved more important development, and it is very close to the understanding of dreams under the framework of ancient theistic culture and spiritual culture in the world. It’s really a bit of the same feeling. Perhaps these cultural theories of Jung’s dream interpretation will provide a basic understanding and research direction for deciphering the ancient “dream divination” culture.

The “Dream Divination” of the Brazilian Prophet

There is a strange man in Brazil named Jucelino Nóbrega da Luz. Because he accurately predicted the earthquake in Turkey, he became popular all over the Internet, and his fans surged to millions overnight. The dream prophet, who was born in 1960, claims to have discovered these abilities since he was nine years old. It is said that he is proficient in multiple languages. In addition to his native Spanish, he can also speak English, Polish, German and other languages, and can read and write fluently. And the way he learned these advanced skills of language was by sleeping. That is to say, he learned other languages ​​while he was asleep. Is this considered half-immortal? Maybe we can talk about this unsolved mystery at another time. Now his personal public website also adopts a multi-language model, which is very convenient for people of different languages ​​to inquire.

Learning languages ​​​​while sleeping is only one of his strengths. More importantly, he solves cases and makes predictions through sleep and dreaming.

Jucelino’s latest personal website publicly shows that on February 16, 2023, Jucelino predicted the disappearance of a young German girl, which can be traced back to what happened in May 2007. However, the case cannot be closed yet, so his prediction will be confirmed later.

In 2007, Jucelino predicted a famous murder case in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which triggered prosecutors and judges to question and investigate supernatural phenomena. However, people also began to pay more attention to special abilities.

Most famously, Jucelino issued a prediction in 1997 that combined prophecy and case-solving, that is, the prophecy of the death of the former Princess Diana of the United Kingdom. Jucelino wrote specifically to Diana, saying, “I have received a message from God that a car accident has been maliciously designed to put your life in danger. Seven angels told me that you will be killed in this accident.” This accident will happen before 2000.” Jucelino also mentioned that after the crash, the on-site experts will treat the accident as a general accident, and it is impossible to find the murderer who may exist in the accident conspiracy. Five months after Jucelino sent the warning letter, on the evening of August 31, 1997, Diana was in a car crash in a bridge tunnel in Paris, France, and Diana died on the spot. Afterwards, some people questioned that the accident was involved in a political conspiracy. Since the accident could not be investigated further, the nature of the case that caused the accident cannot be confirmed. This is basically consistent with Jucelino’s prediction.

Jucelino also has many famous cases of successful predictions, including predicting the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States on October 29, 1989.

Jucelino said that his precognitive dreams come out naturally, and he can feel them unconsciously. The number of precognitive dreams he dreams every day is not fixed, sometimes there are three, sometimes there are nine, and he has to spend three More than an hour to sort out the precognitive content of these dreams. However, if Jucelino really saw an angel in his dream, could Jucelino really be communicating with God, or is it the innate ability God gave him? Maybe the prophecies come from divine revelation.

Believe that each of our friends who watch this program, you have more or less prophetic dreams, right? Can you leave a message to tell us?

Well, see you next time.

Welcome to subscribe to Youmaker channel: https://www.youmaker.com/c/UnsolvedMystery

Subscribe to the Ganjingworld channel: https://www.ganjing.com/zh-TW/channel/1eiqjdnq7go2dgb6zFtQ9TYK11080c

Subscribe to Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzvQZ1p_-AXgAWiyHhE7CxQ

Subscribe to the Unsolved Mysteries Telegram group: https://t.me/wjzmchannel

Produced by the “Unsolved Mysteries” program group

(Editor in charge: Li Hong)