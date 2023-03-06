China News Agency, Beijing, March 6th (Reporter Zhang Xiaoxi and Wang Jiexian) On the 5th, the annual government work report was submitted to the National People’s Congress for review. A number of deputies to the National People’s Congress and members of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference from Hong Kong and Macau said in interviews with reporters from China News Agency that the content of the government work report has boosted the confidence of compatriots in Hong Kong and Macau and pointed out the direction for future development.

On March 5, the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by China News Agency reporter Sheng Jiapeng

Central Care boosts confidence

Chen Yong, deputy to the National People’s Congress of the Hong Kong District and vice chairman of the Hong Kong Democratic Alliance for Betterment of Hong Kong, said that the content of the government work report is encouraging and he is proud of the country. He will continue to uphold the Constitution and the Basic Law, implement the principle of “patriots governing Hong Kong”, and actively integrate into the country Develop a big blueprint and work together to create a great cause of rejuvenation.

Wu Zhiliang, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Macao and chairman of the Macao Foundation Administrative Committee, believes that in the past five years, the central government has done a lot of effective work in improving the “one country, two systems” system, which reflects the central government’s care for Hong Kong and Macao. The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area provides opportunities for Hong Kong and Macao to better integrate into the overall development of the country and expand their own living and development space. The government work report proposes to “deeply promote the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area”, which is beneficial to improving the confidence of Hong Kong and Macao compatriots, developing the economy, and improving people’s livelihood.

Huo Qigang, deputy to the Hong Kong National People’s Congress and member of the Legislative Council of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, pointed out that the government work report focuses on stabilizing people’s livelihood and promoting the economy, and also puts forward a clear development direction. In the era of deepening reform and opening up and focusing on the development of “dual cycles”, Hong Kong’s role remains unchanged, serving as a bridge connecting the country and the world.

Unlimited opportunities to point the way

Lin Xiaohui, member of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of the Hong Kong District and chairman of Xianshi Co., Ltd., said that the government work report talked about the new progress made in the work of Hong Kong and Macau in the past five years, and that Hong Kong has entered a new stage of governance and prosperity. In the future, Hong Kong’s status and role in the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will become more prominent, and the Greater Bay Area will also become an important link in Chinese-style modernization and high-quality development.

Cui Shiping, a representative of the National People’s Congress of the Macao region and chairman of the Macao Association for the Advancement of Science and Technology, said that the country has given great support to the development of Hong Kong and Macao, especially providing many preferential policies for the integration of Hong Kong and Macao into the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has been included in the government work report for seven consecutive years, showing that the country attaches great importance to it, and the interconnection of the Greater Bay Area will be further accelerated in the future.

Gao Kaixian, deputy to the National People’s Congress of the Macao region and chairman of the Legislative Council of the Macao SAR, is very supportive of the contents of the government work report. He thanked the central government for giving Macau more space and opportunities for development, and believed that the development of Macau could reach a new level in the future.

Huang Bingfen, deputy to the National People’s Congress of the Hong Kong District, said that the government work report mentioned that “we must focus on expanding domestic demand, and give priority to the recovery and expansion of consumption.” Hong Kong is also striving for economic development and will have a larger market in the future. Give full play to its unique advantages and contribute to the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and national development.

The government work report pointed out that a new nationwide system should be built and national laboratories should be set up. Zhu Yeyuru, deputy to the National People’s Congress of the Hong Kong District and president of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said that Hong Kong has a good scientific research foundation, and Hong Kong scientists are also very enthusiastic and active in participating in the country’s technological innovation and development. We hope to give full play to our advantages and contribute to the country’s construction of a strong country in education, science and technology, and talents. (over)

