Home World Urban warfare in Paris: police charge at protesters, throw bottles and tear gas – Video
World

Urban warfare in Paris: police charge at protesters, throw bottles and tear gas – Video

by admin
Urban warfare in Paris: police charge at protesters, throw bottles and tear gas – Video

A Paris some agents have used tear gas up to Republic Square after being assault yourself during the demonstration against the pension reform. This was reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv, adding that 2,000 checks were carried out before the procession to try to identify any problems that could have created problems during the march and that there were 5 arrests. The procession had left for the 9th day of trade union mobilization against the pension reform from Place de la Bastille, in the direction of République and then place de l’Opéra. Today’s mobilization is considered a crossroads after the statements on TV – yesterday – by Emmanuel Macron, who reiterated his intention to go to the end with the reform excluding the “withdrawal” of the law. Accidents also in Lyon and Rennes.

Previous Article

Iraq and Ukraine: when it comes to war crimes, remember those that have never been tried

Next article

France, clashes between protesters and police: 149 officers injured, over 170 detained. More than 1 million protest against the pension reform

next

See also  Car crashes into Capitol Hill, then suicide. The trail of violence that scares the US

You may also like

The Russians are watching and filming a Ukrainian...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Friday 24 March...

The 397-meter landmark in the United States is...

Pensioner beaten in front of a tavern near...

very serious man. Photo and video

they are space debris that re-enters the atmosphere-...

We premiere AmaLia’s first single video

In Australia there will be a referendum to...

Student organizing in the face of repression –...

Chaos in Paris at the pension reform march,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy