A Paris some agents have used tear gas up to Republic Square after being assault yourself during the demonstration against the pension reform. This was reported by the broadcaster Bfmtv, adding that 2,000 checks were carried out before the procession to try to identify any problems that could have created problems during the march and that there were 5 arrests. The procession had left for the 9th day of trade union mobilization against the pension reform from Place de la Bastille, in the direction of République and then place de l’Opéra. Today’s mobilization is considered a crossroads after the statements on TV – yesterday – by Emmanuel Macron, who reiterated his intention to go to the end with the reform excluding the “withdrawal” of the law. Accidents also in Lyon and Rennes.