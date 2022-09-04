Home World US aircraft carrier George Bush with Amerigo Vespucci in the Adriatic
US aircraft carrier George Bush with Amerigo Vespucci in the Adriatic

The US aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush in the Adriatic Sea alongside the Italian training ship Amerigo Vespucci. The ships operated together to commemorate the 60th anniversary of a 1962 meeting between the USS Independence (CVA 62) and the Amerigo Vespucci. The George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the US Naval Forces operational area in Europe.

