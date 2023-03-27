L’identification of the attacker is crucial to proceed with the investigation and once they know the identity of the woman, it will be possible for the investigators to proceed with search warrants and try to understand the reason for such a crazy act.

The killer “was probably a former student” of the school where she then opened fire. The police report. Officers are reportedly searching a car in an area parking lot that appears to belong to the woman who opened the fire, who is white and from Nashville, or at least lives in the area.

Since 1979 there have been only 17 mass shootings by women in America, of which 7 – including today’s one – have had a school as dramatic theatre.

“Another school shooting. I am speechless: our children deserve so much better,” says the First Lady Jill Biden.

“Schools should be safe places to learn and teach. Enough is enough, Congress must take action against gun violence. How many children still have to die before they act?” added White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, asking again on behalf of Joe Biden the ban on assault weapons.