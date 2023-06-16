Home » Usa, violent tornado in Texas: 3 dead and 100 injured
A violent tornado has struck a city in North Texas, in the so-called Texas Panhanfdle, causing widespread destruction: at least three people are reported dead and up to 100 injured. Tornadoes, severe thunderstorms are expected in Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Florida and a weather warning has been issued.

The tornado tore through Perryton, a city of about 8,000 in the Texas Panhandle. Drone video from a “storm chaser” shows several buildings, including mobile homes, destroyed or damaged, trees uprooted, and vehicles overturned. Perryton Fire Chief Paul Dutcher told ABC News three people were confirmed dead and about 100 were being treated at local hospitals with minor to serious injuries. Some patients were transferred to trauma centers. According to Dutcher, a trailer park in the area was one of the places directly affected.

