A man literally flew away in the strong wind while trying to close a parasol.

The scene was caught on a security camera in the city of Erzurum, Turkey. The man was blown into the air by the wind as he attempted to stop the umbrella outside his grocery store from blowing away.

Turkish media reported that the shopkeeper fell about three meters and then fell into the street. The man was taken to the hospital

August 10, 2023 – Updated August 10, 2023, 5:48 PM

