The conclusion of the first economic days of the city of Ksar el-Kebir

Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin

On Thursday evening, June 22, 2023, the first economic days of the city of El Ksar were concluded, which raised the slogan: During the period from 19 to 22 of this June, organized by the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Services of the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, in partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Municipal Council of the city of Ksar El Kebir.

The first economic days of the city of Ksar el-Kebir were marked by its inauguration by the governor of the province of Larache, the director of the Chamber of Industry and Services in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region, and the men of the local and security authority in Ksar El-Kebir, elected at the local, regional and regional levels….

Throughout the first economic days, the products of industrial units were presented and the services of some institutions that contribute to moving the economy were introduced.

Those interested have expressed the importance of organizing the first edition of the Economic Days in the Grand Palace, which would highlight the region’s promising economic qualifications, especially after the “Zouwada” agricultural pole project, which would contribute to changing the economic face of the region and its social development prospects.

During the second day of this economic demonstration, Mr. Riad Mazour, Minister of Economy and Trade, came to the city of Al-Qasr Al-Kabir as part of the celebration of the National Day of the Merchant under the high patronage of His Majesty, may God grant him victory and support.

Thus, the Minister of Industry and Trade presented his ministry’s vision for the development of the trade sector in implementation of the royal directives, asking the participants in the works of this day to enrich the proposals through three roundtables:

Modernization and its role in improving the competitiveness of proximity trade.

_ Any approach to better financing for the trader in light of the changes that the consumer movement is experiencing in our country?

_ The outcome and prospects of the royal workshops on social coverage.

The Organizing Committee for the first economic days of the Grand Palace awarded certificates to all participants

