Via Laurentina, Tesla against traffic invests and kills 67-year-old Simona Cardone. The witness: “They ran at breakneck speed”

Another fatal accident in the capital, still a twenty-year-old driving a powerful car which in this case took the wrong way via Laurentina and crashed into the Lancia Y of a 67-year-old woman, Simona Cardone, who died instantly. The clash took place in the late afternoon of Saturday in via Laurentina, at km 21, in the direction of Pomezia. Under accusation are not only the conditions of the road, on which a preferential lane has been installed for public transport contested by the residents precisely because of its danger, but also the fact that the car in question is an electric Tesla, with a power of hundreds of horses, driven by a novice driver.

EE, this is the initial of the boy driving the Tesla, who allegedly admitted under interrogation that he had pushed the accelerator pedal too much and had not realized he had taken the wrong roundabout just as the woman’s small car arrived . The boy is the son of an entrepreneur of a company specializing in the interior and exterior cleaning of luxury cars. It is not excluded that the car, given the holiday, did not belong to the company, and investigations are underway on this aspect.

A witness, a Roman lawyer, instead reported that he was overtaken at high speed by the Tesla with the boys on board: “He ran a lot, took the wrong road and in the end I heard a loud crash”. The professional was heard by the traffic police together with the driver of the Tesla. However, there are also other witnesses to the incident. On social media, someone reported the hospital emergency room, the two injured did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. “They were just very scared, accidents can happen – wrote a woman – their parents also arrived”.

The 20-year-old driver investigated for vehicular homicide

The traffic police are now investigating the latest accident that cost the life of the woman, much loved in the neighborhood, also because she cared for cats and dogs. She has dozens of messages of condolence on social networks but also of criticism of the road conditions. The investigations by the traffic police are still underway also to establish whether the twenty-year-old driver, who will be investigated for roadside homicide, at least as a duty, actually had the controls of the car or if he had entered autonomous driving at that moment.

The car was against traffic

On board the Tesla at that moment were five boys, two of whom were injured and were taken by ambulance to the emergency room of the Sant’Eugenio hospital. Their conditions are not serious. The municipal police seized both vehicles which will be subjected to technical reports to establish whether there has been a malfunction, in particular of the more powerful car which according to the first findings would have suddenly taken the wrong way via Laurentina just as the small car of the victim.

