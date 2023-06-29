violent fire in a building reached by mortar rounds – Corriere TV

After death of a 17-year-old teenager, shot to death by a police officer on Tuesday morning in Nanterre, urban violence has broken out in several districts of Lyon and its agglomeration. Clashes in the 5th, 7th and 9th arrondissements of the capital of Gaul, but also in Vaulx-en-Velin, Bron and Vénissieux.

But it is in Villeurbanne that the violence has reached its climax. At around 1 a.m. on Thursday, residents living near a building on Boulevard Honoré de Balzac complained of the nuisance caused by the rioters. In response, protesters reportedly fired pyrotechnic mortar rounds at the facade of the building, causing a raging fire from the third floor. Several apartments were devastated by the flames, probably three. At least four injured, 35 residents evacuated.

An investigation has been opened to ascertain the circumstances of the facts.

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023, 11:25 am

