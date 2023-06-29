Home » violent fire in a building reached by mortar rounds – Corriere TV
World

violent fire in a building reached by mortar rounds – Corriere TV

by admin
violent fire in a building reached by mortar rounds – Corriere TV

After death of a 17-year-old teenager, shot to death by a police officer on Tuesday morning in Nanterre, urban violence has broken out in several districts of Lyon and its agglomeration. Clashes in the 5th, 7th and 9th arrondissements of the capital of Gaul, but also in Vaulx-en-Velin, Bron and Vénissieux.
But it is in Villeurbanne that the violence has reached its climax. At around 1 a.m. on Thursday, residents living near a building on Boulevard Honoré de Balzac complained of the nuisance caused by the rioters. In response, protesters reportedly fired pyrotechnic mortar rounds at the facade of the building, causing a raging fire from the third floor. Several apartments were devastated by the flames, probably three. At least four injured, 35 residents evacuated.
An investigation has been opened to ascertain the circumstances of the facts.

June 29, 2023 – Updated June 29, 2023, 11:25 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Yanis Varoufakis attacked in an anarchist neighborhood of Athens

You may also like

Alexis Tsipras has resigned as leader of Syriza

Dušan Alimpijević is the new coach of Besiktas...

From the “day of wrath” in Iraq to...

From Ligabue to Rocco Hunt, here are the...

Fulvio Filace, the young trainee who was aboard...

Udinese Market – Attention to Verona / The...

Idles and LCD Soundsystem together on stage in...

The executor came to list the apartments in...

Shooting at the US consulate in Jeddah, the...

Greece, Tsipras resigns as secretary of Syriza after...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy