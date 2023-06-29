Home » Cooperation as a patent recipe – Fair care together / MVZ in focus: Diverse. Flexible. Transparent.
Health

by admin
dbb forum berlin – in 84 days this year’s BMVZ PRACTITIONERCONGRESSthe annual specialist congress for outpatient-cooperative care, takes place in the dbb forum berlin.

A wide range of topics awaits you around the four well-known main coordinates of MVZ operation: S like strategy | W like economy | N like networks | O like organization.

Today we would like to give you a small program preview present. We continue to work flat out to complete the program and are constantly making new information available online.

Program points already set:

The employed doctor & the private statement
Cyber ​​crime – the professionalization of fraudsters
Motivated employees through flexible management:
Agile management in healthcare
The MVZ as a training center – find young people, retain young people
From island to island or rather straight to cloud 9: practice organization in the cloud
Ombudsman & whistleblower systems in day-to-day MVZ & practice
Fee regulations and notifications of the KV: reading skills for advanced learners
Between complaint management, whistleblowing & public prosecutors: crisis prevention as an opportunity


EXHIBITION

As part of the congress there will be an industrial exhibition on site. The exhibition space is already well booked. The online exhibition on our congress homepage, which will take place over 10 days, will open on September 15, 2023. If you are interested, please contact: [email protected].


In practice, cooperation is fun!

…that’s exactly what it stands for
17. BMVZ CONGRESS OF PRACTITIONERS
September 22, 2023 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Berlin

Information and registration:
www.bmvz-kongress.de

If you have any questions about the event, please contact the team at the BMVZ office on Tel. 030 270 159 50 or [email protected]

We look forward to yours ComeHer Experiences and your Questions!

