Vladan Danilović gave the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović | Sports

The former footballer from Borca, now a member of the Portuguese National team, sent the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović.

Source: FK Borac

Vladan Danilović once again he showed that he is a great man and that his heart still beats for Borac and Banjaluka.

The former first team player of the “red and blues”, who currently plays for the Portuguese Nacional, sent the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović. At the auction, a ball with the signatures of all Borca players was found, and in the end, the popular “Yellow” won the competition.

“The auction for our Sara Vujinović has ended, and the ball with the signatures of all the players of FK Borac is going to the address of Vladan Danilović, the former footballer of our club who sent the highest bid. Vladan has shown once again that he is part of the red and blue family and that his heart home for FK Borac. Vladan, thank you and may luck follow you!”, they said from Borec.

Let’s remind you, Sara Vujinović’s father, Darko, one of the most famous Borca fans, died at the end of November last year at the age of 45 after a serious illness. Darko is survived by his daughter Sara (12), who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

In addition to the auction for the signed ball, which is intended for humanitarian purposes, the Borac Football Club also secured 10% of the income from tickets with derby with Sarajevo, which will be forwarded to Sarah.

Vladan Danilović is a regular participant in humanitarian actions, and a year ago he participated in a similar auction. for the jersey of Borca captain Aleksandar Subić. Then the organization “All for Kosmet” organized the Vidovdan campaign to help Serbs in Kosmet.

