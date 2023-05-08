Home » Vladan Danilović gave the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović | Sports
World

Vladan Danilović gave the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović | Sports

by admin
Vladan Danilović gave the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović | Sports

The former footballer from Borca, now a member of the Portuguese National team, sent the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović.

Source: FK Borac

Vladan Danilović once again he showed that he is a great man and that his heart still beats for Borac and Banjaluka.

The former first team player of the “red and blues”, who currently plays for the Portuguese Nacional, sent the highest bid at the humanitarian auction for Sara Vujinović. At the auction, a ball with the signatures of all Borca players was found, and in the end, the popular “Yellow” won the competition.

“The auction for our Sara Vujinović has ended, and the ball with the signatures of all the players of FK Borac is going to the address of Vladan Danilović, the former footballer of our club who sent the highest bid. Vladan has shown once again that he is part of the red and blue family and that his heart home for FK Borac. Vladan, thank you and may luck follow you!”, they said from Borec.

Let’s remind you, Sara Vujinović’s father, Darko, one of the most famous Borca fans, died at the end of November last year at the age of 45 after a serious illness. Darko is survived by his daughter Sara (12), who suffers from cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

In addition to the auction for the signed ball, which is intended for humanitarian purposes, the Borac Football Club also secured 10% of the income from tickets with derby with Sarajevo, which will be forwarded to Sarah.

See also  Windtre Palermo dispute, social partners request a meeting with the Prefect for discussion

Vladan Danilović is a regular participant in humanitarian actions, and a year ago he participated in a similar auction. for the jersey of Borca captain Aleksandar Subić. Then the organization “All for Kosmet” organized the Vidovdan campaign to help Serbs in Kosmet.

(WORLD)

You may also like

Arab League Agrees to Restore Syria’s Membership- Shangbao...

here is the program for the week

Udinese-Sampdoria / The official formations: chance for Thauvin...

The Bells of Old Tokyo, Book Review (2023)

The boy supported the massacre in Ribnikar, he...

DAIMLER TRUCK / North America Division unveils serial...

3.4 magnitude earthquake near Crotone (KR)

27 people died in a fire at a...

Sudan, 860,000 people fleeing

“Ben Gvir is in contradiction with our values”:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy