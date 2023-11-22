Voices from Gaza – “In the hospital we have so many wounded that we treat them on the floor. It’s heartbreaking, what can you say to a child left alone?”

Since the Israeli bombings began, the doctors and nurses of the Gaza Strip they work tirelessly, in a desperate race to treat those affected or extracted from the rubble. The pace is unsustainable and the conditions are dramatic: hospitals lack beds, medicines and medical supplies of all kinds. Even the mattresses. And even the transfers of the injured from facility to facility are complicated and dangerous. “When they arrive 60 or 70 injured at the same time in an emergency room where you only have 14 beds, you are forced to treat people on the floor” a nurse (whose identity and data about her workplace we are omitting for security reasons) tells the staff of Oxfam. “This is the hardest war Gaza has ever experienced, it is different from the others. Amputations, serious head injuries, deep cuts. We have rarely had to deal with such cases. Hospitals are attacked, some doctors have been killed. But, regardless of the bombings, we will continue to come here and do our job”

The story is part of a series of daily testimonies collected by Oxfam in Gaza which ilfattoquotidiano.it decided to publish. The goal is to have a day-to-day first-person account from civilians in Gaza, those who are currently paying the highest price for the conflict.

THE PETITION – There will be no significant humanitarian response without an immediate ceasefire.

This is why Oxfam has launched an urgent appeal to the Italian government and European leaders

