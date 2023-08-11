VOLKSWAGEN The new California Concept will be unveiled at the Düsseldorf Camper Show – Companies

Thirty-five years after the debut of the first California (Düsseldorf Motor Show, 1998), Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is presenting the California Concept, the production version of which will be produced at the German Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles plant in Hanover from 2024.

For many, the California Beach, Coast and Ocean models are already the epitome of freedom on wheels. With the California Concept, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will offer all visitors to the Motorhome Show in Düsseldorf (25 August – 3 September 2023) a glimpse into the future of the most iconic camper van of all time.

Based on the long wheelbase Multivan, the California of tomorrow is once again unique in its class. Further innovative ideas also reinforce the dual concept of a van that is ideal for everyday use, but which also transforms into a camper suitable for any adventure in no time. After all, it’s not just the exceptional driving characteristics of the Multivan launched in 2021 combined with 35 years of experience that make it the ideal Van for our times.

For the first time, the California Concept also offers the benefits of plug-in hybrid technology for even greater flexibility and a remarkable level of comfort on the road. It is powerful, economical and stands for future-oriented mobility. At the same time, its long-distance suitability offers confidence when driving away from major traffic routes. Camping neighbors will also be able to enjoy the hybrid drive as the vehicle silently glides past them. The concept car will be presented on the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles stand in Hall 16 (D52-01).

California is more than just a Van, it’s a lifestyle, an ambassador of freedom. Over four generations, more than 260,000 units of this compact van have been sold. In addition to a tent almost two meters high, all generations have one important detail in common: the sunroof. And that is why the California Concept with a pop-up sunroof will be on display in Düsseldorf as a world premiere.