World

by admin
Mihajlo Veruović Vojaž announced himself on social networks, and his decision disappointed many fans.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

Young rapper Mihajlo Veruović better known as Vojaž, who was recently treated to a penthouse in a luxury complex being built by Saša Popović, spoke about his performances on his “Tik-Tok” live, where he regularly maintains contact with fans. As he has always openly discussed everything, he now revealed that he is stopping his performances.

For a long time, he wondered if the decision was right, but as he looked up to world stars, he thinks that retiring from the scene is also worth it – “They perform 5-6 times a year and make more money than us who do it every weekend, it’s crazy. I think I’m going to stop performing for a while. I devote myself to other things“, said the young rapper.

Considering that fans are always eagerly waiting for his performances, always recounting the events… this time they will be disappointed. How the public will react to his decision remains to be seen.

Vojaž recently admitted that he is in an emotional relationship, but that “he will not reveal the girl’s identity because she is famous”. On the same occasion, the rapper revealed that his new girlfriend is not from Serbia, and the media then revealed that she is a Bulgarian girl who plays folk music, Desita.

Her real name is Desislava Geogrijeva Dimova, and she has 355,000 followers on Instagram, where she posts pictures of her beautiful face and sculpted body.

(World)

