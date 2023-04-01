Today in Serbia, the minimum morning temperature will be from 6°C to 11°C, the maximum from 12°C in the north to 20°C in the south of Serbia.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Saturday, cloudy and a little colder with rain, more abundant in the north and west of Serbia. In the south, sunny intervals and warmer with possible local showers with thunder. Moderate northerly and northwesterly wind, moderate southwesterly in the south of Serbia. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 11°C, maximum from 12°C in the north to 20°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening the rain stops and goes to the east.

White City: Cloudy and colder with rain on Saturday. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum temperature 10°C, maximum up to 13°C. In the evening the rain stops.

Niš: On Saturday, warm and partly cloudy with occasional rain and possible local showers. Wind in the morning weak southerly, then moderate southwesterly. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum temperature is 9°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 20°C. Rain is possible in the evening.

Užice region: On Saturday, it will be cloudy and a little fresher than Friday with rain and possible local showers. In the morning, the wind is weak from the south, and in the afternoon from the north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 6°C to 8°C, maximum from 16°C to 18°C. In Zlatibor and Tara, cloudy with rain and showers and up to 12°C at 1000 m above sea level.

Vojvodina: On Saturday, cloudy and a little colder with rain, more abundant in the south of Vojvodina. Moderate north and northwest wind. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 8°C to 10°C, maximum from 12°C to 14°C. In the evening the rain stops and goes to the east.

Novi Sad: Cloudy and colder with rain on Saturday. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum morning temperature is 9°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 12°C. In the evening, the rain stops.

Subotica: Cloudy and colder with rain on Saturday. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. The minimum morning temperature is 9°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 12°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Sunday Partly cloudy with alternating sunny and cloudy periods with daily cloud development that will cause occasional rain and local showers in the afternoon. There is a greater chance of rain in the southwestern and western regions of Serbia. Wind weak to moderate north and northwest. Blood pressure below normal. Minimum morning temperature from 4°C to 8°C, maximum from 12°C in the west and north to 16°C in the south of Serbia.

Rain in the evening in the west and south of Serbia. On Monday cooling with rain, and in the mountains above 800 m above sea level with snow with a moderate, stronger northerly wind at the end of the day. Tuesday even colder with rain and possible sleet and snow in the morning in some places and in lower areas, especially in the west of Serbia.

