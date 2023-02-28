Peskov: ‘NATO has entered into a direct confrontation with Russia’

NATO has entered into a direct armed confrontation with Russia through the supply of weapons to Ukraine and “acts as a united bloc which is not an adversary, but an enemy”. The accusation comes from the Kremlin: for the spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, “NATO intelligence works against Russia 24 hours a day and its weapons … are delivered to Ukraine free of charge to shoot against the Russian army and against Ukrainian citizens, cities and villages”. “They are compromises that are made and implemented after collective decisions within the framework of NATO on new supplies of new arms deliveries with a constant increase in their technical level,” Peskov said speaking to ‘Izvestia’. “There’s no need to hide anything,” he added, and “you have to call a spade a spade.” Peskov therefore justified Putin’s decision to freeze participation in New Start by arguing that “the situation has changed dramatically” for Russia since it was adopted. “When that document emerged, when there were negotiations, the nuclear arsenals of France and the United Kingdom were set aside, as they are not comparable in power and volume to those of Russia and the United States. These countries, France, the United Kingdom , the United States is in the same organization, which is effectively at war with us,” he said.