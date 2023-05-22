Home » Waved a plastic gun through the car window | Info
A plastic gun was found in the SS man’s vehicle, which he waved at the woman and her daughter.

An SS man (1989) from Bor was arrested on suspicion of waving a gun at a thirty-eight-year-old woman and her fourteen-year-old daughter through the window of a “Fiat” vehicle.announced the MUP.

According to the order of the judge for the preliminary proceedings, a search of the apartment and “fiat” owned by SS i was carried out a plastic gun was found in the vehicle. According to the order of the basic public prosecutor’s office in Bor, the suspect for the crime of endangering security was detained, after which he will be brought to the prosecutor’s office with a criminal report, according to the announcement.

