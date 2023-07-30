Weather forecast Sunday July 30 | weather forecast

Today in Serbia it will be hot and steamy with a strong storm accompanied by showers, thunder and hurricane-like winds.

Source: @djikitzar/Twitter/MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Serbia: On Sunday in the north of Serbia, gradual cloud cover and possible local showers during the day with freshening. It will be hot in the south of Serbia, and in the afternoon there will be stronger cloud development and local showers with thunder in the west and south of Serbia. Accidents with hail are also possible in this area. The wind is weak in the morning, and moderate in the afternoon from the north-west, in the zone of local showers for a short time and stormy. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 15°C to 21°C, and maximum from 29°C in the north to 36°C in the south of Serbia. In the evening, dry in the north, and local showers in the southwest and south.

White City: Warm and unsettled on Sunday. During the day, the development of clouds and the possible occurrence of short-term local showers with thunder. Wind weak, southerly in the morning, northwesterly in the afternoon. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 21°C, and the maximum is 31°C. Dry in the evening.

Niš: Sunny and very warm on Sunday. Later in the afternoon, the development of clouds and the appearance of local showers with thunder. Wind weak from the south, and in the afternoon from the west and north-west. Pressure around normal. The minimum temperature is 18°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 35°C. Showers are possible in the evening.

Užice region: Unstable on Sunday. Sunny in the morning, and cloud development in the afternoon and possible local showers with thunder. Local disasters with hail are also possible. The wind is weak to moderate northwesterly, in the zone of local showers, stormy for a short time. Pressure around normal. Minimum temperature from 14°C to 19°C, and maximum from 31°C to 33°C. Sunny periods on Zlatibor and Tara, and in the afternoon the development of clouds and showers and up to 27°C at 1000 masl.

Vojvodina: On Sunday, warm and unstable with gradual cloud cover and possible local showers during the day with freshening. The wind is weak to moderate northwesterly, in the zone of local showers, stormy for a short time. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 17°C to 19°C, and maximum from 29°C in the north of Vojvodina to 32°C in the southeast of Banat. Dry in the evening.

Novi Sad: Unstable on Sunday with gradual cloud cover and possible local showers during the day with freshening. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Minimum temperature 19°C, and maximum up to 30°C, cooler in the afternoon. Dry in the evening.

Subotica: Unstable on Sunday with gradual cloud cover and possible local showers during the day with freshening. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. The minimum temperature is 19°C, and the maximum temperature is up to 29°C. Dry in the evening.

Weather for the next days:

On Monday a few degrees lower and more pleasant temperature with sunny periods and possibly less frequent short-term local showers in the south of Serbia. Dry in other areas. Wind weak to moderate northwesterly. Pressure around normal. Minimum morning temperature from 14°C to 19°C, and maximum from 28°C to 31°C. Dry in the evening. On Tuesday and Wednesday sunny periods and heat, especially on Wednesday. According to today’s forecast, from Thursday gradual cooling would occur, first in the north of Serbia, and from Friday also in the south with local showers.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

