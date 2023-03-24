by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

Spring is coming. After the passage of clouds that brought some rain and cool temperatures, spring can now take over. Even if we await the arrival of a perturbation that will bring more rain, the winds…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sicily weather, the rain is moving away, spring weekend THE FORECASTS appeared 1 minute ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».