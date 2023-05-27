What does Ceca Slavković look like today | Entertainment

This is what singer Ceca Slavković looks like today.

Izvor: YouTube/CecaSlavkovicOfficial/printscreen

According to the former captions of the local media, he loved her a lot, and she “left him to a colleague”, so she soon retired from the scene. As stated, she is the first public emotional relationship of the popular singer, and neither of them spoke about their relationship to the media.

Ceca once experienced great popularity, and at the peak of her career she left the stage and completely withdrew from the public. Today, she is engaged in vocal production, and works in music studios with singers, and is not particularly active on social networks.

This is what Ceca Slavković looks like today:

