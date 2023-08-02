what is US Open champion ema radukana doing | Sport

These days, Ema Radukana “fills” the media more because of news about her private life than because of her results in tennis, which “launched” her towards sponsors.

Source: Profimedia

British tennis player Emma Radukanu was the biggest star of the 2021 US Open and everyone expected her to become the face of women’s tennis. It is well known that on the eve of the last Grand Slam of the season, she was 150th in the world and that she reached the main draw as a qualifier, and then against a young tennis player with a similar background – Leyla Fernandez – she managed to win her first major trophy. It will turn out to be the only…

Radukana changed coaches like on a treadmill, she was plagued by injuries, but she successively signed rich sponsorship contracts that compensated for her failures on the tennis court. Faced with great pressure in the next two years, she did not manage to come close to success at the US Open 2021, so today she is only the 133rd tennis player in the world and there is more talk about her private life.



See description

Won the US Open, found sponsors – then disappeared!

Hide description

Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. image: 8 1 / 8 Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. image: 8 2 / 8 Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. image: 8 3 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. image: 8 4 / 8 Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. image: 8 5 / 8 Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. image: 8 6 / 8 AD Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. image: 8 7 / 8 Source: Instagram/pritnscreen/emmaraducanuNo. picture: 8 8 / 8

That’s how the British tabloids launched the information that the beautiful Emma Radukanu sailed in love affair with Carlo Agostinelli, the son of the billionaire Roberto, a famous banker. They celebrated his 23rd birthday together in mid-July at a private and closed party in London. Also, the two of them are then seen on summer vacation in Greece which further strengthened the rumors that they are in a relationship, although they have not officially confirmed it yet.

Interestingly, one of her sponsorship contracts contributed to her acquaintance with Agostinelli. The mother of the mentioned American is the director of the PR service of the French brand “Dior”, and it was Emma Radukanu who became their fashion ambassador after great fame at the US Open.

Ema Radukanu played her last match in April against Jelena Ostapenko, who beat her 6:2, 6:1, and then it was announced that she underwent surgery and will be out of action for a long time.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

