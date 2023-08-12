Home » What Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter looks like today | Entertainment
World

What Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter looks like today | Entertainment

by admin
What Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter looks like today | Entertainment

This is how Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, looks today!

Source: Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire / Newscom / Profimedia

Actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes had a daughter 17 years ago Suriand here is how she looks today!

The beautiful teenager was photographed during the walk, and everyone praised her natural look and sporty style of dressing.

While Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were together, and then married, there were rumors about the couple’s unusual life. Tom, who is a long-time member of the Church of Scientology, allegedly forced the younger actress to live according to some of the cult’s bizarre tenets. So Katie, allegedly, had to give birth in complete silence and not utter a single sound, so as not to “disturbe the soul that is just coming into the world.”

This is what Suri Cruz looks like today!

Source: Profimedia

Many comment that she looks more like Tom Cruise than Katie Holmes, but there are also “evil tongues” who say that she is taller than her mother. Tom Cruise is one of the shortest actors in Hollywood, which is why he often wears shoes with hidden platforms.

Source: Profimedia

By the way, it is also rumored that Tom Cruise has done aesthetic corrections on his face, which was also visible in the photos after spending too much time in London.

Source: Profimedia

(WORLD)

See also  Japan's Tepco will propose a framework plan for compensation for nuclear polluted water discharge this summer

You may also like

Kimer Kopejans made it to the finals of...

pink season begins – LIVE

live coverage of the match

How Jovana Joksimović came to television | Fun

Cristiano Ronaldo beat Sergej for the trophy |...

Juventus-Atalanta, the official formations of the friendly –...

Protester’s Death in Buenos Aires Sparks Controversy and...

Russia said it avoided a missile attack by...

15. Protest Serbia against violence | Info

Inmate found dead in cell in Rossano prison

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy