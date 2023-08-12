Home » the National Police at the top of the rankings – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click
News

the National Police at the top of the rankings – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

by admin
the National Police at the top of the rankings – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The National Police athletics team took first place in the first edition of the military and paramilitary women’s athletics championship. The Competition took place on August 8 and 9, 2023 at the Kégué stadium in Lomé.

The National Police won a total of six (06) medals including three (03) gold, one (01) silver and two (02) bronze. KOUNOUDJI Adjo Nathalie wins two gold medals in the 100m and 200m.

In the 400m, SANWOGOU Rainatou won a silver medal and BONA Marie-Claire, a bronze medal. The relay teams won a gold medal and a bronze medal respectively in the 4 x 100m and 4 x 400m.

The entire team, made up of Trainee Police Officers, was received by the highest authorities of the institution who expressed their satisfaction for this fine performance. They also took the opportunity to wish them a great career.

Note that on the steps of the podium, after the National Police, the second Rapid Intervention Battalion (2nd BIR) and the third Infantry Regiment (3rd RI) respectively occupy the second and third position.

Togotopnews

See also  Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Improve the performance of the whole machine and actively enrich 5G terminal products_Development_Industry Chain_Application

You may also like

The World Cup dream ends for Colombia but...

Sandstorm hits Marrakech, one dead and many injured...

Confucianism will make up for the peak season...

Invías presented the progress of the stabilization works...

‘He hired his brother-in-law’, new storm on De...

The ECOWAS parliament intends to send a committee...

Catherine Juvinao explodes against Andrés Buitrago and accuses...

Milan beat Etoile du Sahel 4-0 in friendly...

A Summer of First Love: Andrea Camila’s Unforgettable...

Mothers of prisoners in Turin, ‘no more deaths...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy