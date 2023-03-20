Wi-Fi uses radio waves to transmit data, which your router broadcasts in all directions from its location

Source: MONDO portal.

Business and everyday life increasingly depends on a reliable and stable Internet connection, as well as on a Wi-Fi signal. Here are some tips on what to do when Wi-Fi isn’t working properly.

Wi-Fi uses radio waves to transmit data, which your router broadcasts in all directions from its location. Therefore, the positioning of the router is not a trivial matter that you can ignore if you want good coverage.

Generally speaking, the closer the router is to the center of the area you need to cover with a signal, the better. Be careful not to place it next to load-bearing walls, as well as large metal objects and near other electronic devices.

If the router has external antennas, try adjusting their position. In certain circumstances, it is possible that there will be a difference between a fully upright and a fully horizontal position.

None of the above help? It is possible that your router is too weak for the object you are trying to cover with a signal. Consider getting repeaters and signal boosters that you will strategically place around your apartment or house.

The connection is slow everywhere

Check first with your internet service provider if there are any problems. If this is not the case, check if the Wi-Fi channel you are currently using is congested. Switching to another channel might solve the problem.

If not, try resetting the router to factory settings. Most devices have a Reset button that you can press with a pin or paper clip. Hold the pressure for 30 seconds and then let the router reboot.

One device cannot connect to Wi-Fi

Try manually turning off Wi-Fi on the device in question and turning it back on after some time. Then try the same procedure with the router. Turn it off and turn it on again after 30 seconds, reports tPortal.

If that doesn’t work, you can try deleting the Wi-Fi network from the list and connecting again. You will need to re-type the Wi-Fi password, so make sure you know it.

If you are using Windows 10, please review “Wifi Troubleshooting”. If you’re using a Mac, check Wireless Diagnostics.

If it still doesn’t work, restart the device in question.

No device can connect to Wi-Fi

Try using a LAN cable to connect your laptop or desktop computer directly to the Internet. If the connection works, something is wrong with the router. If not, you have an internet problem. Your best bet would be to call your ISP and see what the issue is.

The Wi-Fi signal has disappeared

This can happen if your router resets itself. If you see an unsecured network with the name of your router or device brand, it could be your network. Use a LAN cable to connect the router and the computer, then reconfigure the router.

